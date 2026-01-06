Executive Thinks Freddy Peralta's Trade Market Should Top Tarik Skubal

It seems as though each and every offseason, big-market keeps come sniffing around on Milwaukee Brewers stars.

There aren't many teams that develop talent to the same extent as the Brewers do. In 2025, the Brewers led the league with 97 wins in the regular season. While this is the case, they did so with the 22nd-ranked tax payroll in the league at just over $143 million, per Spotrac.

The Brewers have traded stars away each of the last two offseasons, but they keep finding a way through. Last offseason, it was Devin Williams that the club cut ties with. The year before, it was Corbin Burnes. Now, Freddy Peralta is the guy on the hot seat with a month to go until Spring Training. On Tuesday, ESPN's Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers shared a story with all of the nuggets of information they have been hearing this offseason. Rogers specifically talked about Peralta.

The Brewers ace continues to be a red-hot name on the block

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Meanwhile, one executive opined the Milwaukee Brewers should have more offers for Freddy Peralta than the Tigers do for Skubal -- even though the latter is a two-time Cy Young winner," Rogers wrote. "Yes, there is a talent gap but perhaps not enough to offset the salary difference between the two for 2026 and the fact that either could be signed to a one-year deal. Teams simply love that the Brewers ace is owed just $8 million next season, which means Milwaukee should do well in terms of return if Peralta is traded."

It's hard to argue against this logic. Peralta had a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts in 2025 and is going to be cheap in 2026, from an ace perspective. If there's a team that thinks they are one pitcher away from glory, they could convince themselves to roll the dice on one year of Peralta.

The Chicago Cubs tried that with Kyle Tucker last offseason and the New York Yankees with Juan Soto the year before. Neither team won the World Series, but if a team thinks they're a piece away, we've seen stars on the move for one-year rentals in recent memory.

When it comes to the Brewers, Peralta is the team's best pitcher. It's hard to imagine the club contending without him, but that was the case with Williams and Burnes as well. The Brewers should never close the door on a conversation and it's intriguing that he is even being viewed as someone who should have more trade offers than the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner in Skubal.

