Why Brewers Should Root For Bo Bichette, Yankees Deal

Will Freddy Peralta be on the move this winter for the Milwaukee Brewers?

When it comes to the Brewers, this has been the talking point around the team of the offseason. The Brewers haven't struck with anything massive in free agency or the trade market just yet. The Brewers have made a few moves, like landing Angel Zerpa from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Isaac Collins and right-handed pitcher Nick Mears.

The Brewers have been quiet from a transaction perspective, but that's where Peralta comes in. If the Brewers are going to do anything that catches headlines, the most likely way to do so would be trading Peralta. He's been the subject of plenty of rumors all offseason to this point. On Sunday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch made an intriguing point and noted that if the New York Yankees were to sign someone like Bo Bichette, it would open up a pathway to trades and mentioned Peralta.

Could the Brewers get a deal done?

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Bichette’s asking price is also thought to be in the $300 million range, and he has a reported meeting set for Monday with the Phillies," Hoch wrote. "Bichette would give the Yankees a potent right-handed bat, addressing a concern Cashman voiced about lineup imbalance. In theory, Bichette could open the season at shortstop while Anthony Volpe recovers from left shoulder surgery. But scouts believe Bichette profiles better long-term at second base or third base, positions currently occupied by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan McMahon.

"A Bichette signing would thus open trade avenues -- potentially for a starting pitcher, with the Yanks having expressed interest in the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta and the Nationals’ MacKenzie Gore, among others. That holds true for a Bellinger reunion as well, considering Jasson Domínguez would be dislodged in left field."

The Brewers don't need to trade Peralta. He's cheap and the Brewers can contend with him leading the rotation in 2026. But the Brewers had success trading with New York last offseason as they acquired Caleb Durbin. If the Yankees were to have a prospect available like right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodríguez or slugger Spencer Jones, the Brewers should be listening. It appears as though the Yankees trading for a pitcher hinges on Bichette. If that's the case the Brewers should be rooting for a move to broaden Milwaukee's options.

