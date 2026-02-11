Brewers Get Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester Injury Updates

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball for the last few years. In fact, they finished baseball with the best record in MLB last regular season. Unfortunately for the Brewers, they were knocked out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Heading into this year, the Brewers have opted to make some major changes. Earlier this winter, they traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Recently, they sent Caleb Durbin and a few other pieces to the Boston Red Sox. At this point, the Brewers can't afford to lose any more of their top talents.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With that in mind, it's important to take a look at Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester. These two are expected to be two of the top arms in Milwaukee this season, but they both ended last year with some nagging injuries. On Wednesday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy provided an update.

Pat Murphy speaks on Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester injuries

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"There's guys we've got our eyes on. [Brandon] Woodruff, he's coming off the lat injury. You want to be careful. We're going to rely on him heavily, so you've got to be careful," Murphy said, via Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "[Quinn] Priester at the end of the year was pretty beat up and had a little wrist and shoulder stiffness. So, we're going to be cautious with all our pitchers – this is the time of year they get hurt. Statistics show there's a lot of injuries this time of year, so we're going to be very mindful going forward."

At this point, it doesn't seem like either pitcher is bothered by their injuries, but Murphy is seemingly being cautious with the situation given their history. There are multiple top players around the sport, including Jackson Holliday, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Corbin Carroll, who could miss opening day with injuries.

The Brewers need to be cautious with their top pitchers after trading Peralta to New York.

Fans should be happy to hear that the Brewers will be cautious with their top two pitchers this spring. This should allow them to make it to opening day without any hiccups.

More MLB: Brewers 19-Year-Old Star Infielder Already Turning Heads