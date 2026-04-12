Brewers Get Kyle Harrison, Brandon Sproat Injury Updates

The Milwaukee Brewers already have some injuries to monitor in the starting rotation to monitor.

This was the case to kick off the 2025 season as well, but the Brewers were able to get through. Last year, there was a point when Freddy Peralta was the team's lone healthy starter from the expected Opening Day rotation. There was a time when Peralta was healthy but Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale were all injured.

Things have shifted for the club over the last year, to say the least. The rotation is different now. Peralta was traded away. Cortes, Quintana and Civale are all also gone. Woodruff and Jacob Misiorowski are leading the charge for Milwaukee at the top of the rotation along with other hurlers including Kyle Harrison, Chad Patrick and Brandon Sproat. Shane Drohan and Logan Henderson have both made a start this season. Quinn Priester is on the Injured List right now as well. While the rotation looks different from it did at this point last year, injuries have been a common theme. Again, Priester is on the Injured List.

The Brewers hurlers are banged up a bit

Apr 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers pitch against Washington Nationals in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

If you're a Brewers fan, it's going to be important to monitor Harrison and Sproat moving forward right now as well. Both have banged-up knees right now. Harrison took a throw from Gary Sánchez off the knee and Sproat banged up his knee while diving to make a play.

On Sunday, MLB.com's Adam McCavly reported that Harrison underwent X-rays on his knee and the team is doing further testing to rule out an injury.

"Harrison had X-rays at the ballpark, but the Brewers wanted more in-depth testing to rule out injury. He was charged with two earned runs on four hits and threw 76 pitches in 4 1/3 innings," McCalvy wrote.

McCalvy shared a promising update on Sunday and noted that Sproat is "perfectly fine."

On the bright side, neither hurler was knocked out of Saturday's contest due to their knees. But both of these hurlers will be worth monitoring over the last few days. If either injury acts up, fortunately the Brewers do have depth. Last year they were able to get through significantly more injuries to the rotation and make it through.

Milwaukee is riding a four-game losing streak after losing against the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Hopefully, both hurlers are alright and the club can start to turn things around in general.