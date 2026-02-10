Brewers GM Opens Door to Wild Option to Replace Caleb Durbin

On Monday morning, the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox came together on a shocking trade that sent Caleb Durbin and a few other pieces to Boston in exchange for Kyle Harrison and a few pieces.

With Durbin and two other infielders off the Brewers roster, they have a massive hole at the hot corner. There are a few internal options, like Jett Williams, who could replace him. The Brewers could also use David Hamilton, who was part of the return for Durbin, to slot in at third base.

But these aren't their only options.

Brewers general manager Matt Arnold recently mentioned star outfielder Sal Frelick as a potential option at third base with Durbin off to Boston.

"I mean, look, we're always open to experimenting and Sal's (Frelick) the best and he's always willing to just do whatever it takes. So I think it's something we'll discuss when we get to Arizona," Arnold said when discussing the possibility of Frelick playing some third base. "But he's also a really good outfielder, a Gold Glove winner out there.

"We like him in the outfield for sure. And we like the other infielders as well. But I love that about Sal that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team. And so certainly something that we'll potentially discuss. Like you said, we've done that in the past, but I would expect he starts as a Gold Glove outfielder for us going forward. But again, open to having those conversations with him when we get to Arizona."

Frelick has played a few innings at third base during his career with the Brewers. In fact, it's an idea that's been played around with quite a bit over the last few seasons.

But given the fact that Frelick is such an incredible defensive outfielder, like Arnold notes, it would be shocking to see him move to the infield dirt on a routine basis.

If the Brewers are dealt some crushing injuries, this idea could make a lot more sense. Given their depth at the position, it's important to note that Frelick has the ability to play some emergency innings at the hot corner, but the young outfielder belongs on the outfield grass, not the infield dirt.

