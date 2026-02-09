Brewers Lose All-Star Pitcher to White Sox After Caleb Durbin Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in baseball last season. In fact, they finished the regular season with the best record in MLB, but they ran into a buzzsaw called the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason and fell short.

As a result, the Brewers needed to make some big moves this offseason if they wanted to get past the Dodgers in the National League. As a result, they opted to make a few moves this offseason, but they weren't moves in the direction that the fans wanted.

Earlier this offseason, the Brewers traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. A few weeks later, the Brewers opted to trade Caleb Durbin and more to the Boston Red Sox.

These moves should make the Brewers better in the long run, but it doesn't excite the fans.

On Monday, a few hours after the Durbin trade, the Brewers lost another player from their big league club.

Erick Fedde lands with White Sox after short Brewers stint

Sep 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Erick Fedde (59) delivers during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, former Brewers pitcher Erick Fedde has agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox. Fedde was with the White Sox a few years ago before he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fedde was designated for assignment by the Brewers earlier this offseason. After that, he elected free agency, which is where he's been for the last few months. Now the righty is returning to the team that gave him his second chance in the big leagues.

Fedde was incredible for the White Sox in 2024, posting 4.6 WAR across 21 impressive starts. Once he was traded, his production began to struggle. Last season, he wasn't very impressive, posting -0.6 WAR with three different teams.

During his short time with the Brewers, the righty made seven appearances out of the bullpen and held a 3.38 ERA across 16 innings. The righty never had a future with the Brewers so it's not shocking to see him land with the White Sox again.

