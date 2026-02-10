Brewers GM Reveals Exciting Option to Replace Caleb Durbin

The Milwaukee Brewers don't typically build their roster in the same way other teams do. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees typically buy talent in free agency and on the trade market.

The Brewers seem to love adding talent and flipping it for multiple prospects before their players leave town. This strategy has worked for years, so it's hard to question the Brewers at this point.

But they took this strategy to an extreme on Monday when they traded Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and a Comp B pick to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Shane Drohan.

The Brewers traded the top three third baseman on their depth chart in their entire organization, which seemingly creates a massive issue at the hot corner. While the Brewers added Hamilton, who can play third base, in the deal, it's hard to imagine the Brewers starting him every day unless he turns it around at the dish.

Jett Williams has the ability to play third base for the Brewers

Feb 12, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Jett Williams (90) plays his position during a Spring Training workout at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brewers general manager Matt Arnold has mentioned multiple options to replace Durbin. Shortly after the deal, Arnold suggested that top prospect Jett Williams has all the ingredients to play third base if they needed him to. Arnold also suggested that Williams would play third base, shortstop, second base, and some outfield during spring training, per Brewers reporter Hunter Baumgardt.

Williams seems like the obvious answer to get playing time at the position, unless the Brewers want to shuffle Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang around. Williams has the tools, including the arm, glove, and athleticism to play the hot corner.

Milwaukee could also slide Ortiz to third base, where he's played before, while using Williams and Turang up the middle. This scenario could see Turang play either second base or shortstop while Williams mans the other.

Either way, Williams is certainly a choice to crack into the Brewers infield sooner than expected. He's the answer that would have fans buzzing the most, as he was the big return in the Freddy Peralta trade earlier this offseason.

