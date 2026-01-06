Brewers GM Reveals Promising Update On Prospect After Scary Incident

The Milwaukee Brewers received some troubling news on Friday night. Left-handed pitching prospect Frank Cairone found himself in a car accident in New Jersey and was taken to the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The 18-year-old was drafted by the Brewers with the 68th pick last summer out of Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville, New Jersey. He has yet to make his professional debut.

Fortunately however, Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold provided an encouraging update on the young prospect. The specifics of the crash are not known, but it’s a positive update after a very scary moment last week.

Brewers Receive Good News On Prospect

“He’s progressing positively,” Arnold said on Monday. “The reports we’ve gotten are good.”

This is certainly good news for the Brewers. Cairone is still hospitalized at the moment, but it appears that he is progressing well, which is a positive sign.

The Brewers have a lot of pitching depth in their system, and once Cairone recovers and gets back on the mound, they’ll have even more depth at their disposal and another pitcher ready to make his professional debut and rise through the organization.

There are no further updates on the young left-hander’s condition, but hopefully he will continue to recover well and get back on the mound soon. It’s certainly a scary time for the Brewers, Cairone and his family, but the update from Arnold is a positive one, and it will be good to see Cairone back on the mound when he is fully recovered from his injury.

The Brewers have had a quiet offseason to date, with their only moves being the trade to acquire relievers Nick Mears and Angel Zerpa from the Kansas City Royals for Isaac Collins and re-signing Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the qualifying offer early in the offseason.

We’ll see how Cairone’s recovery goes after this scary incident. Fortunately, he managed to survive the accident, and hopefully he can continue to improve in the coming days.

The 18-year-old is currently ranked as the No. 26 prospect in the Brewers’ pipeline. According to MLB.com Pipeline, he was able to reach 95 mph with his fastball while working out during the draft combine, so he is a promising young arm.

