Brewers GM Sends Confident Message After Shocking Caleb Durbin Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox shook up the baseball world on Monday when they announced a shocking trade that sent infielder Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox. This trade was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, but was later confirmed by the teams.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Left-hander Kyle Harrison is headlining the three-player package headed back to Milwaukee," Passan wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday.

Shortly after, Passan updated the return to the Brewers.

"Infielder David Hamilton and left-hander Shane Drohan are the other two players going to Milwaukee along with Kyle Harrison in the Caleb Durbin deal, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote in a post to Twitter/X.

The Brewers also sent Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and a Comp B pick to the Red Sox. The loss of these three players cripple the Brewers at third base, as these three were the top three on Milwaukee's depth chart at the position.

Matt Arnold remains confident in Brewers' depth

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin is interviewed on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at Howard Elementary School in Howard, Wis. Durbin visited the school for a stop on the Milwaukee Brewers’ “Frozen Sausage Tour,” in which a teacher receives the Brewers Grand Slam Teacher Award and the school receives a $1,000 donation from the Brewers at each stop. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Either way, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold remains confident in the players they have. In fact, he noted that he feels good about the infield depth right now and for the future.

“We feel like we have the ingredients now to weather the loss of somebody like Caleb Durbin…we feel good about the infield depth both now and into the future," Arnold said after the shocking trade on Monday.

The Brewers could use Hamilton, who was acquired in the deal, as a short term replacement for Durbin. They could also use Jett Williams, who was acquired in the Freddy Peralta trade earlier this offseason, as an option at third base.

There are plenty of options for the Brewers. Arnold noted that they aren't likely to have one set infield that starts every game, suggesting that players could move around all year.

The Brewers typically have some talent come through the farm system under the radar. In fact, Durbin was overlooked in the New York Yankees organization before being traded to the Brewers. Milwaukee could have a few stars flying under the radar ahead of opening day. Only time will tell.

