Brewers GM Takes Strong Stance on David Hamilton After Shocking Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox came together on a shocking trade on Monday morning that sent Caleb Durbin and a slew of other assets to Boston in exchange for a package centered around pitcher Kyle Harrison.

This deal came together out of nowhere, as there were few rumblings of rumors before the deal was finalized. But it seems to fit for both teams.

The Brewers get the young pitcher they really liked in Harrison. He has the potential to quickly turn into an ace in Milwaukee. The Red Sox were able to land a very talented third baseman to fill the hole left by Alex Bregman's departure.

But there were more player involved with the deal than just the top two players. In fact, the Brewers landed big league infielder David Hamilton in the deal and fans are split on the acquisition. On one hand, Hamilton fits the Brewers perfectly. But on the other hand, he posted a 63 OPS+ last season.

While fans and analysts might have mixed opinions on Hamilton, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold has a strong stance on the versatile infielder.

Matt Arnold has high hopes for David Hamilton after Caleb Durbin trade

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman David Hamilton against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He’s an elite baserunner, he’s really fast, he’s a really good defender, he’s an exciting player," Arnold said, per Brewers reporter Hunter Baumgardt. "We’re adding a player that fits our brand.”

The Brewers aren't notorious for adding the big bats with the box score stats that jump off the page at you. In fact, it's the opposite. The Brewers seem want a team of players that play their brand of baseball, even if the stats aren't the same as some of the higher valued players in the sport.

Hamilton is a plus defender while being one of the fastest players in the league. He fits what the Brewers want in a player, even if he's been a below average bat for the last few years.

Still, he could fit on the roster as a utilityman or platoon bat. He could provide speed and defense off the bench while making occasional starts in the infield.

