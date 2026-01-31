Brewers Gold Glover Already Turning Heads, Primed for Huge Year

The Milwaukee Brewers finished last season with the best record in baseball, but they ran into the buzzsaw known as the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.

Since getting bounced out of the postseason, the Brewers haven't made any big additions to the big-league roster. In fact, they made a big move that send Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

While these two players could make an impact this year, the Brewers will need their top players, including Gold Glover Brice Turang, to have big seasons if they want to win the National League Central again.

Just Baseball's Leo Morgenstern recently shared some high praise for Turang and listed him as the No. 4 second baseman in the league. Turang trails Jazz Chisholm Jr., Nico Hoerner, and Ketel Marte on Morgenstern's list.

Brice Turang is one of the best second basemen in baseball

"Brice Turang was as productive as any other second baseman in MLB last season. What’s holding him out of our top three is that he had never played like that before," Morgenstern wrote. "To some of our voters, the former top-100 prospect’s breakout season was just the beginning, and they’re expecting even more from the 26-year-old going forward; three of our panelists ranked him as the second-best player at his position.

"However, the rest of our voters placed him either fourth or fifth. Speaking for myself, I need to see more from Turang before I’m fully convinced he’s put his first two major league seasons behind him."

Turang is seemingly the best defensive second baseman in baseball. He's widely seen as one of the best defensive infielders in the league, too.

But his bat came alive last season, which is what drove his stock up to where it is now. There's a chance he's only scratching the surface of what he could be, too.

Last season, Turang posted a WAR near 6.0. If he can match his defensive prowess and continue improving at the dish, there's a chance he ventures above a 6.0 WAR this year.

