Brewers Got a Steal in Caleb Durbin-Red Sox Surprise Swap

The Milwaukee Brewers surely know how to surprise the baseball world with a trade out of nowhere, huh?

When the Brewers traded Freddy Peralta earlier in the offseason, there were rumors for months that he could go. It wasn't until just before the deal happened, that rumors linking Milwaukee to the New York Mets really popped up, though. Then, all of a sudden, the deal was done.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Monday, the Brewers struck again, seemingly out of the blue. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Brewers are trading young infielder Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in a package centered around young starting pitcher Kyle Harrison.

The Brewers swung a surprise deal

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (38) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "Left-hander Kyle Harrison is headlining the three-player package headed back to Milwaukee."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the full trade will bring Harrison, infielder David Hamilton and pitching prospect Shane Drohan to Milwaukee while sending Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and the Brewers’ Comp B pick (67th overall) to Boston, along with Durbin.

"The Boston Red Sox finally get their third baseman: They acquire Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers for starter Kyle Harrison, infielder David Hamilton and lefty Shane Drohan," Nightengale wrote. "Harrison was a big piece in the Rafael Devers trade last summer. [Ken Rosenthal] on it ... The Red Sox also receive: infielders Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and the Brewers’ Comp B pick (67th overall)."

For Milwaukee, it's tough to see Durbin go after one season, but getting Harrison in return is big. He was the centerpiece in the deal that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last summer. He's a 24-year-old starting pitcher who has a 4.39 ERA in 42 total big league appearances over the last three seasons. The Brewers are getting five seasons of control for a left-handed starting pitcher who projects to be at least a mid-rotation starter. He won't be a free agent until after the 2030 season.

In 2024, he logged a 4.56 ERA while making 24 starts for San Francisco. In 2025, he had a 4.56 ERA in eight appearances with San Francisco before the trade. Afterward, he mainly spent time in Boston's farm system. He made just three appearances, but did have a 3.00 ERA.

Again, it's tough to see Durbin go, but in the right situation, Harrison is a guy who brings legit upside to a rotation that needed another long-term option.

More MLB: Brewers to Send 14 Players to 2026 World Baseball Classic