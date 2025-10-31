Brewers Have Contingency Plan If Key Two-Time All-Star Doesn’t Return in 2026
The Milwaukee Brewers have officially closed the book on a historic 2025 season — one that saw them win 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball and a new franchise record.
But after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, the Brewers’ front office now turns its attention to what could be a pivotal offseason. One of the biggest storylines? The future of Brandon Woodruff.
The two-time All-Star and longtime Brewers ace is set to become a free agent, and there’s a real chance he won’t return to Milwaukee in 2026. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, however, the Brewers may already have a plan in place if that happens.
“This year’s [qualifying offer] figure is $22.025 million, the average of the top 125 salaries in MLB. Why would the Brewers decline a $20 million option and pay a $10 million buyout only to make a one-year offer north of $22 million? Because they would be banking on Woodruff declining the offer in order to seek a multiyear contract in free agency, in which case Milwaukee would be in line to receive a compensatory pick in next year’s MLB Draft,” McCalvy wrote.
That potential draft pick could prove valuable for a Brewers team built around youth and player development. While re-signing Woodruff isn’t off the table, his price tag might exceed what Milwaukee is willing to pay — especially when compared to more affordable veteran options such as José Quintana.
Woodruff impressed when healthy, going 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts after missing all of 2024 due to injury. Unfortunately, another setback late in the year sidelined him for the postseason, forcing the Brewers to rely on bullpen games and spot starters during their playoff run.
If Woodruff ultimately declines the qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, the Brewers would at least receive a compensation draft pick — softening the blow of losing their longtime right-hander.
Still, the front office will have to find a way to replace him at the top of the rotation alongside Freddy Peralta.
After a season full of franchise milestones, the Brewers now enter an offseason filled with tough choices — and the decision on Brandon Woodruff could define the next chapter of this team’s story.
