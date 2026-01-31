Brewers Have Next Star Catcher Emerging Before Their Eyes

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in the league right now and they showed their potential by finishing last season with the best record in the league.

Still, they ran into a buzzsaw known as the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason and fell flat on their faces.

As they ramp up for the coming season, they're going to need a lot to go right in order to get back to the postseason and beyond. The Brewers lost Freddy Peralta in a trade earlier this winter, so the top prospects in Milwaukee are going to need to step up this year.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently listed top catching prospect Jeferson Quero as a player who could make an impact for the Brewers' big-league club this year.

Jeferson Quero looks like the next star catcher in Milwaukee

Feb 27, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"Jeferson Quero has long been one of Milwaukee’s top prospects, and it’s looking like he will be the primary backup to William Contreras on the MLB roster come Opening Day," Peterson wrote. "Quero, 23, has yet to make his MLB debut but has flashed his potential in several different ways throughout his time in the minors.

"A torn labrum forced Quero to miss all but one inning of the 2024 season, and a separate shoulder injury forced him to miss some more time in 2025. But upon his return in 2025, Quero continued to show why he is one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball."

The Brewers have a franchise catcher in William Contreras but adding Quero as his backup would be the perfect next move. The duo could rotate between catching, resting, and slotting in as the designated hitter. If Quero is able to compete at the big-league level, Contreras would be able to stay a lot fresher than he has in the past.

The Brewers have all the talent they need to get back to October baseball. Adding Quero to their loaded roster of young talent would make them even scarier than they are right now.

