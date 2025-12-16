Brewers Have Two All-Stars Drawing ‘Significant Interest’

The winter meetings have come and gone, but things are eerily calm across Major League Baseball right now.

We've seen a couple of big free agent signings, like Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Edwin Díaz, and Josh Naylor, but we're still just scratching the surface. At this point last year, the big-name of the offseason had already signed (Juan Soto). That isn't the case yet this offseason with Kyle Tucker still on the board, as well as guys like Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Framber Valdez and many, many others.

The trade market picked up steam before the meetings with big-name guys like Sonny Gray, Brandon Nimmo, and Marcus Semien switching teams. But there are still a significant number of trade candidates out there, including with the Milwaukee Brewers. It seems like teams are waiting for some sort of proverbial shoe to drop.

The Brewers have two top-tier trade chips

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after a strikeout to end the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers swung a deal with the Kansas City Royals by sending Isaac Collins and Nick Mears out of town for Angel Zerpa. But they have two other guys generating "significant interest" on the trade market: Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"On the pitching side, Freddy Peralta continues to be the most sought-after arm on the market," Feinsand wrote. "The Brewers have received significant interest in both Peralta and closer Trevor Megill, with sources saying Milwaukee is likely to move one of them this offseason. Peralta will earn $8 million in 2026, making him an affordable front-line option for pretty much any club in the Majors."

It's interesting to hear about the "significant interest" out there, but it is more of the same. Rumors are swirling all across the league right now, but it still feels like the calm before the storm. If the Brewers were to trade either of these two, that certainly would jump-start the market, but are they going to be the team that acts first? Maybe. But right now it's just a waiting game with rumors bubbling to the surface.

