Brewers Insider Shares Telling Update On Freddy Peralta’s Market

The Milwaukee Brewers have been relatively quiet this offseason after winning 97 games last season and having the best record in Major League Baseball. The only major move they have made was bringing back Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the qualifying offer.

Other than that, it’s been pretty quiet in Milwaukee, but there have been plenty of rumors circulating about their ace Freddy Peralta. The question remains whether or not they will trade him before the final year of his contract.

The Brewers don’t seem to want to trade Peralta away, but they may be in a tight spot. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com notes that the Brewers are still receiving interest in him.

Will Brewers Trade Freddy Peralta

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Peralta could bring back quite a haul for the Brewers if they do trade him, and because Woodruff is back, they’ll still have somebody to lead the rotation. Unfortunately, a trade of Peralta would hurt their chances at being competitive in 2026 and could knock them down a few spots in the National League Central.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds both made the postseason last year, so if Peralta is gone, both of them have better chances of rising to the top of the division, which would be wide open as a result.

The Brewers have a history of trading players in the final year of their contracts and bringing back Major League ready talent that could help them stay competitive. They could do the same with Peralta, but trading him would be different from trading Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams.

When Burnes was traded, the Brewers still had Peralta anchoring the rotation. When Williams was dealt, the Brewers were able to turn to Trevor Megill as their full-time closer.

While they would still have Woodruff, things wouldn’t be the same, so if they do plan on trading their ace, they should be careful, and also prepare to potentially take a few steps back with him gone.

For now, he remains a Brewer, and he likely will through the offseason, but the market is still moving, and teams will continue to show interest in him as 2026 kicks off and spring training approaches,

We’ll see how the market plays out and if the Brewers will ultimately get an offer they can’t refuse.

