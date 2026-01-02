Freddy Peralta Update Amid Rumor-Filled Brewers Offseason

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, the guy you've likely been following closely all offseason to this point is starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is a clear-cut ace. The 29-year-old logged a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts for the Brewers across 176 2/3 innings of work in 2025. The righty finished fifth in the National League Cy Young Award race and has been the subject of trade rumors ever since the season came to a close.

Things have gone quiet around the league, so where do things stand with Peralta with the Brewers? Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared a brief note and included the righty on a star-studded list of players who could still be moved.

The Brewers should keep Freddy Peralta

"If you think this free agent market is moving slow, well, it’s not your imagination," Heyman wrote. "The vast majority of the biggest stars are still available, and theories for the deliberate pace almost outnumber the stars.

"Is it due to a potential work stoppage? Is it the price tags and a few high-dollar early signings? Is it the star-studded trade list, which still includes Freddy Peralta, Edward Cabrera, MacKenzie Gore, Ketel Marte and maybe even the great Tarik Skubal (that one still seems like a long shot)."

Arguably, the Brewers shouldn't deal Peralta away. Sure, Milwaukee could likely get a big return for him. But if the Brewers want to have a chance to dethrone the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, having Peralta leading the rotation will give the team a better shot than if he were pitching elsewhere.

A rotation featuring Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Jacob Misiorowski, and someone like Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, or Tobias Myers arguably would give Milwaukee a chance against anyone. The Brewers have committed cash to Woodruff this offseason with the qualifying offer. Peralta has one year left before he hits free agency. Roll with him to kick off the season and if need be, flip him at the trade deadline.

