Brewers' Jesús Made Invited to MLB Camp: What This Means

The Milwaukee Brewers' pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on Feb. 11. The first full-squad workout will take place shortly afterward and is scheduled for Feb. 17.

When the Brewers begin Spring Training action, one guy the fanbase should be keeping a close eye on is No. 1 prospect Jesús Made. On Tuesday, the Brewers announced that the 18-year-old phenom is one of the team's non-roster invitees to big league camp, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Big league camp is the next stop on Brewers top prospect Jesús Made’s rapid rise in professional baseball," McCalvy wrote. "The Brewers announced nine additional non-roster invitees to their Major League Spring Training camp on Tuesday, all players already within the organization. They are headlined by Made, the 18-year-old shortstop who ranks third on MLB Pipeline’s recently-updated list of the top prospects in baseball.

"Also garnering an invitation was newly-acquired infielder/outfielder Jett Williams (Brewers No. 3, overall No. 51), part of the return in last week’s Freddy Peralta trade with the Mets, plus shortstop Cooper Pratt (Brewers No. 4, overall No. 64), infielder Luke Adams (Brewers No. 10), outfielder Luis Lara (Brewers No. 14), third baseman Brock Wilken (Brewers No. 19), left-hander Tate Kuehner and catchers Ramón Rodriguez and Matt Wood.

The Brewers have a star on their hands

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' Jesus Made (12) tags out Quad Cities River Bandits' Eridk Torres (4) at second base during their baseball game Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Quad City won 9-5. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Made and fellow middle-infield prospect Luis Peña (Brewers No. 2, overall No. 26), both from the Dominican Republic, are the pearls of Milwaukee’s January 2024 international signing class. Brewers fans saw each of them appear in Cactus League box scores last year, but Made’s invitation to this year’s Major League camp represents a major opportunity to learn from Milwaukee’s mainstays, including outfielder Jackson Chourio, who made a similarly meteoric rise through the Minors before his historic Major League debut on Opening Day 2024."

At this time of the year, you start to hear about non-roster invitees to big league camps. The idea of the 18-year-old joining the Brewers in big league camp to kick off Spring Training is no small feat. To say Made has had a meteoric rise over the last year is somehow an understatement. The Athletic's Keith Law released his yearly list of the top-100 prospects in baseball and Made went from No. 78 last year all the way up to No. 3.

In 2025, Made played in 115 games overall across Class-A, High-A and Double-A and slashed .285/.379/.413 with six homers, 61 RBIs, 47 stolen bases, 28 doubles and 81 runs scored. 2024 was his first professional season and he played in just 51 games. This guy has just 166 games of professional baseball under his belt and he already is going to join a big league camp.

Made has drawn comparisons to Jackson Chourio throughout his young career because of similar rises through the minor leagues and comparable numbers at the same age. For Chourio, his second professional season at 18 years old also had stints in Class-A, High-A and Double-A. His third professional season was spent in Double-A and Triple-A and then he made the jump to the big leagues before the 2024 season.

Made is on that path right now and this is yet another example of how highly the organization thinks of him. The chances of him making the big leagues in 2026 certainly don't seem high right now. Again, he's just 18 years old. But he has impressed every step of the way. This will be a chance to show what he can do.

