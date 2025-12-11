Brewers Land 27-Year-Old Outfielder Akil Baddoo

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the board in free agency.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Brewers are in agreement with five-year veteran outfielder Akil Baddoo.

"Outfielder Akil Baddoo in agreement with Brewers on major-league contract, source tells The Athletic," Rosenthal wrote. "Baddoo spent most of last season in the minors with the Tigers, playing just seven games in the majors. Was outrighted in June, but chose to defer his free agency until the end of the season rather than reject the assignment at that time."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

So, who is Akil Baddoo?

The Brewers have a new outfielder

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo (60) celebrates after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

He's a 27-year-old outfielder who was selected in the second round of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft by the Minnesota Twins. The Detroit Tigers poached him from Minnesota with the third pick in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft and he eventually made his big league debut in 2021 as a member of the organization.

Baddoo's best big league season came as a rookie. That year, he played in 124 games for the Tigers and slashed .259/.330/.436 with 13 homers, 55 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 20 doubles, seven triples, and 60 runs scored at just 22 years old. He hasn't been able to reach those same heights since, though. He has topped 100 games in a season in the big leagues just once (2023). Since the 2022 season, Baddoo has played 223 games in the majors and has slashed .201/.288/.323 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs.

With Baddoo, the Brewers will get a guy who is still just 27 years old and can play all three outfield spots for the club. If he can earn a spot on the active roster in Spring Training, he's a solid depth piece with upside. If he could reach the levels he played at in 2021, he could be a valuable addition to the offense. Even if he doesn't he's a young guy who can give the team flexibility in the outfield. This is the type of move that screams Brewers. High upside and minimal risk.

More MLB: Brewers Lose 22-Year-Old Prospect To Red Sox After 5 Years