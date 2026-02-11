Brewers Landed Ideal Freddy Peralta Replacement in Caleb Durbin Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers were the best team in baseball during the regular season last year, but they don't have the money to keep their roster together long term, so they had to make some moves to maximize the value of their stars.

This included a trade that send Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. This deal brings two incredibly talented prospects to the Brewers in exchange for a pitcher they were going to lose at the end of the season either way. It should benefit them in the long run. But the team also decided to send young third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a trio of players.

Heading into the season, the Brewers have some decisions to make with their roster.

MLB.com recently put together a roster projection for the Brewers this season. Their starting rotation saw a massive shakeup, as Peralta was traded, but trade acquisition Kyle Harrison is projected to fill in for Peralta early in the year. Harrison was acquired in the aforementioned Durbin trade. The entire rotation projection is Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, and Harrison.

Kyle Harrison is the perfect replacement to Freddy Peralta

Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (38) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Woodruff is the Brewers’ only rotation candidate with two-plus years of Major League service, but there’s a ton of upside for the likes of Misiorowski and other prospects like Robert Gasser, Logan Henderson and newly acquired Brandon Sproat, Shane Drohan and Harrison. They’ll all start games for Milwaukee this year," the site's uncredited author wrote.

Harrison must have really piqued the Brewers interest. He was the main return in the Durbin deal a year after Durbin almost took home the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Harrison has flashed ace potential in the past. With the Brewers being the most notorious pitching factory in the league, it's easy to imagine them getting the most out of the young pitcher. It would make a lot of sense for him to be given the first crack at the big leagues out of spring training. He's seen time at the MLB level in a few different seasons over the last few years.

