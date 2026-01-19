Brewers Linked to 26-Year-Old Mets Infielder in Trade Predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers are at the center of a lot of headlines lately as trade rumors heat up surrounding starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. Milwaukee also has other needs to tackle this offseason before they head to spring training.

Last year, they won 97 games and had the best record in Major League Baseball before falling short in the NLCS. But with a few key additions, they could be right back to where they were a season ago.

R.J. Anderson made several predictions on where some of the top free agents and trade candidates will land. While he predicts Peralta will go to the New York Mets, he also has Milwaukee acquiring Brett Baty from New York.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Will Brewers Land Brett Baty?

Sep 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets third base Brett Baty (7) scores against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's unclear if Baty would be part of the return for somebody like Peralta. But the Brewers have had some issues at shortstop over the last year.

Joey Ortiz has struggled at the plate, and Milwaukee could use another bat in their lineup, especially after they traded Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals. Baty plays second base and third base, so the Brewers would have to shift somebody over to shortstop in order for this to work.

Brice Turang is the best option at shortstop aside from Ortiz. That would allow Baty to become the full-time second baseman. He is essentially competing for playing time in New York.

However, he did hit .254 with 18 home runs with the Mets in 2025, so he could give the Brewers a bit of a boost offensively and some much-needed power from the left side of the plate.

He can obviously also play multiple positions, so that could prove to be a big upgrade for a team like the Brewers as they try to make a run back to the NLCS in 2026.

It will be interesting to see what Matt Arnold is thinking, but with Bo Bichette set to play some third base in New York, Baty might be squeezed out of a spot, and David Stearns might be wise to contact his old colleague for a potential trade.

The Brewers still hope to be a postseason contender in 2026, and a move such as this could keep them right in the race for at least an NL Central crown.

More MLB: AL East Team Linked To Freddy Peralta As Trade Rumors Float