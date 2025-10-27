Brewers Linked To $45 Million Free Agent As Brandon Woodruff Replacement
The Milwaukee Brewers are currently stuck in between a rock and a hard place.
The Brewers have a lot of talent, but their pitching staff could fall apart before their eyes this winter. Freddy Peralta is a prime trade candidate and could be moved as early as this offseason. The righty makes a lot of sense as a trade piece. But veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff is also set to hit free agency and it could destroy the team's pitching staff.
Milwaukee is likely going to look to solid replacements if it loses one or both of these pitchers. The Brewers could look to land one in a potential Peralta trade, but they're likely going to have to hit free agency, too.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently linked the Brewers to free agent pitcher Chris Bassitt this winter. Bowden also projected Bassitt would sign for $45 million over two years this offseason.
Brewers linked to veteran Chris Bassitt in free agency
"Bassitt went 11-9 this year with a 4.01 FIP and for the seventh time in eight years finished with an ERA under 4.00. It was also the fourth year in a row he made 30 or more starts and logged more than 170 innings," Bowden wrote. "Bassitt lowered his walk rate to 2.7 per nine innings after it rose to 3.7 in 2024. He has never been a big strikeout pitcher, but he has proven durable since recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2016 and his veteran leadership is also a plus in the clubhouse. At 36, he’s likely looking at a shorter-term deal."
The Brewers need to add a solid pitcher to their roster. Somebody like Bassitt is the perfect option because the Brewers would know what they're going to get with him. He's not going to win a Cy Young award, but he's going to give valuable innings throughout the year.
Bassitt should come fairly cheap in comparison to the other pitchers on the market.
The Brewers are notorious for adding aging pitchers to their roster and turning them into their prime selves. Bassitt could be the next pitcher Milwaukee adds with this idea in mind.
