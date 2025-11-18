Brewers Linked To Mets Star OF In Potential Offseason Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a difficult spot this offseason. They have a few key free agents on the market with the top one being pitcher Brandon Woodruff. Freddy Peralta is headed into the final year of his contract, which means he's likely to be on the trade block in the coming months.

The Brewers can't afford to lose too much talent this winter unless they're adding in a big way. They could be in the market for additional pitching, especially if they lose Woodruff or Peralta. But they could also be in the market to add an impact bat.

FanSided's Jake Elman recently suggested the Brewers could be a potential landing spot in a trade for New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo this offseason.

Brewers could swing big offseason trade for Mets star Brandon Nimmo

Sep 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Nimmo has a complete no-trade clause, which could make things slightly harder," Elman wrote. "However, the Mets’ late-season collapse justifies making some difficult decisions, one of which is their veteran left fielder, who is signed through 2030.

"Which team makes the most sense? Milwaukee Brewers. Asking the Brewers to take on what remains of Nimmo’s eight-year, $162 million deal might seem unrealistic, but so did the idea of Milwaukee winning 97 games last year. There’s a championship window in Milwaukee that might be closing, and the Brewers need to take the risk and trade for Nimmo if they can make the finances work."

The idea of Nimmo to the Brewers makes sense in general, but there's a key reason this could make even more sense: the aforementioned Peralta.

The Mets are one of the top suitors for Peralta if the Brewers opt to trade him. New York needs to add pitching in a big way, and it could look to swing a trade for Peralta while also diving into free agency.

But the Brewers likely won't want to trade Peralta for teenage prospects. They could ask for Nimmo, a top pitching prospect, and a few young prospects to get a deal done that would work out for both sides.

