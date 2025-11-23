Brewers Linked To Orioles In Potential Blockbuster Trade For 2x All-Star

The Milwaukee Brewers put together another impressive season in 2025. They won 97 games, another National League Central title, and advanced all the way to the NLCS.

After being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have some questions to answer this offseason. So far, it appears that they are going to keep Freddy Peralta instead of trading him, but the rumors haven’t exactly stopped.

He’s in the final year of his contract and may not be back in 2027. With that in mind, Will Leitch of MLB.com made a very bold prediction, that the Brewers would send Peralta to the Baltimore Orioles.

Could Brewers Trade Another Ace To Baltimore?

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers are a team that has made some very interesting trades over the past several years. They have sent players such as Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams elsewhere before the final years of their contracts to pick up Major League ready talent in return.

The Brewers sent Burnes to the Orioles prior to the 2024 season, so there is some history there if they try to trade Peralta.

Baltimore has a strong young core and could give the Brewers a solid return for Peralta. One thing the Brewers need to be aware of however is that when they traded Burnes, they still had Peralta as their ace.

If the Brewers trade Peralta this offseason, they’ll still have Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the qualifying offer. He could serve as their ace while the Brewers pick up a haul for Peralta, if that is the path they ultimately choose.

The Brewers have managed to stay at the top of the NL Central despite making these trades because of what they are able to get in return, and after winning 17 games and posting a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts, Peralta should bring back a king’s ransom if the Brewers do trade him.

Baltimore would be getting a true ace after their pitching struggled in 2025 and could bounce back into the AL East race. But a trade of Peralta wouldn’t necessarily take the Brewers out of contention. It would simply be a continuation of how they have operated over the past several years, and it’s a strategy that has worked for them.

It should be interesting to see what happens with Peralta this winter.

