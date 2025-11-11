Brewers Linked To Potential Blockbuster Trade For Nationals All-Star

Is this winter going to result in a blockbuster trade for the Milwaukee Brewers involving a starting pitcher?

Rumors have swirled about Brewers ace Freddy Peralta getting traded, and that's unfortunately a natural result of the team constantly dealing its stars away a year ahead of free agency. But what if instead, the Brewers truly go all-in on this upcoming season?

If they acknowledge that running it back for one last ride with Peralta is their best path to a championship at any point in the near future, their best move may be to stack the deck in the starting rotation around them.

Brewers named perfect destination for MacKenzie Gore

Sep 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan named the "perfect transaction" for a long list of possible contenders, and for the Brewers, he identified trading for Washington Nationals All-Star lefty MacKenzie Gore as the ideal move to make.

"The reality is that their perfect transaction would probably be to trade Freddy Peralta, a free agent-to-be who's likely to be priced out of Milwaukee's range come next offseason," Passan wrote. "But the Brewers, after posting the best record in MLB, should add, not subtract.

"And with a loaded farm system that's redundant in certain areas, they can dangle prospects and target high-end players, particularly with teams whose systems need depth as much as they do top-100 types. Trade for Washington left-hander MacKenzie Gore."

Gore showed ace potential in the first half of this season before regressing sharply, to the tune of a 6.75 ERA in 11 starts after the All-Star break. That put his season-end total at 4.17, and because the Nationals were so inept, his record was a dismal 5-15.

The potential has always been obvious for the 26-year-old Gore, though, as he was the third-overall pick in the 2017 draft. And getting him to Milwaukee, which has a sterling reputation for pitching development right now, could unlock a completely new level of production.

Investing serious trade capital into a pitcher with a high ceiling and low floor is inherently risky. But after winning a franchise-record 97 games, now may be exactly the right time for the Brewers to take such a risk.

