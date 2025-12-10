Brewers Lose 2022 Draft Pick To Division Rival In Rule 5 Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers were the best team in baseball during the regular season this year. They had some success in the postseason, but it wasn't enough to get past the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers were able to dominate the National League in the postseason before taking the World Series from the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games. The Dodgers have already gotten into free agency to add talent, like Edwin Diaz, to their roster.

That leaves the Brewers chasing the Dodgers this offseason.

The Brewers have a lot of talent on their roster already, but they need to make some upgrades if they want a realistic chance at a World Series title. The Brewers began the offseason by retaining Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer. But they could make an even bigger move as Freddy Peralta makes a lot of sense as a trade chip.

But before the Brewers could add talent to their roster, they lost one of their prospects to the rival Cincinnati Reds.

Reds add Nate Peterson from Brewers in Rule 5 Draft

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft, the Reds selected Brewers pitcher Nate Peterson.

Peterson, 25, was the Brewers' eighth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He's found some success in the minor leagues, but he struggles a bit to stay consistent in the strike zone. He's currently walking around four hitters per nine innings in his minor league career.

Peterson has spent time as a starter and as a reliever since making his professional debut. The lefty has made three appearances in Triple-A, but the bulk of his career has been spent at the Double-A level.

Losing Peterson doesn't crush the Brewers, as he was seemingly a depth piece for the team. The Reds must see something intriguing in the lefty in order to select him from the Brewers.

Milwaukee needs to turn its attention to the trade market to upgrade its roster in the coming months.

