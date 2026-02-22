Brewers Lose $34 Million Slugger to Guardians During Spring Training

The Milwaukee Brewers have been looking to fill out their roster all offseason. They swung a few trades to cut ties with players like Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins. With these moves, the Brewers added a slew of talent to help fill out their roster.

But they also lost some pieces. And they're set to lose another player or two in free agency.

Cleveland Guardians reporter Zack Meisel reported early Sunday morning that Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins was in the Guardians clubhouse with Guardians gear on.

"Rhys Hoskins is in the Guardians’ clubhouse. He’s in Guardians gear, too. This isn’t just a random visit," Meisel wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Sunday.

Shortly after this, Meisel reported that Hoskins had agreed to a minor league deal with the Guardians.

Rhys Hoskins should complement the Guardians perfectly

Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) watches from the dugout prior to game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Source: Once finalized, the Guardians’ deal with Hoskins would be a minor-league contract that pays him a base salary of $1.5M should he make the major-league roster," Meisel wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Sunday morning.

Hoskins is coming off a big $34 million deal with the Brewers. At one point, it seemed like they would look to make him their franchise first baseman, but Andrew Vaughn came in and took over at the position. As a result, Hoskins lost his regular playing time and eventually his spot on the roster this offseason.

For the Guardians, Hoskins should be able to work his way to the major league roster. He could end up as a very valuable platoon bat alongside Kyle Manzardo. Hoskins is one of the better sluggers in baseball against left-handed pitchers.

It was the right decision for the Brewers to move on from the veteran. They have no place for him on the roster, especially with Tyler Black beginning to emerge. Giving him a chance to sign elsewhere and fight for a roster spot works best for both sides. Hoskins should be able to compete for a spot with the Guardians over the coming weeks.

