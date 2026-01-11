Brewers Lose Free-Agent LHP Bruce Zimmermann To Division Rival

Bruce Zimmermann came to the Milwaukee Brewers as a four-year major league veteran, and he extended his streak to five consecutive seasons in the league by the slimmest of margins.

In September, just as the Brewers were locking up their third-straight National League Central division title, Milwaukee called Zimmermann up from Triple-A to make his only start of the year. He lasted six innings, saving the bullpen that day, but allowed five earned runs and took a loss against the San Diego Padres.

After electing free agency in October, it made sense for both the Brewers and Zimmermann to part ways. But an interesting wrinkle was added earlier this week, when the 30-year-old lefty found a deal with one of Milwaukee's division rivals.

Bruce Zimmermann heads to Cardinals on minor-league deal

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (55) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the official transactions log on his roster page, Zimmermann signed a minor-league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

For Triple-A Nashville this season, Zimmermann posted a 4.11 ERA, striking out 109 batters and allowing 140 hits in his 138 innings.

The Cardinals, who were the most recent team besides Milwaukee to win a National League Central title, are at the outset of a rebuild, though it could be an accelerated one if some of their young players step up and become regulars this year.

Zimmermann figures to have an outside shot at the rotation, but St. Louis will want to prioritize its young pitchers. Trade acquisitions Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins will be in the mix, as will youngsters Michael McGreevy, Quinn Matthews, and Tink Hence.

St. Louis has had a much more active offseason than the Brewers, who seem to still be struggling with the decision on whether to trade ace Freddy Peralta. Milwaukee won a major league-high 97 games during the regular season, but may not even be the consensus favorite in the division now that the Chicago Cubs have added Edward Cabrera and Alex Bregman.

Are the Brewers likely to regret letting Zimmermann walk? No, but if there were a team that could sign him that might turn him into a thorn in Milwaukee's side, St. Louis is high on the list.

