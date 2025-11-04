Brewers Make Expected Rhys Hoskins, José Quintana Decisions
The Milwaukee Brewers made two decisions on Tuesday that shouldn't shock anyone.
With the deadline coming up for teams and players to make decisions on options, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday that the Brewers have chosen to decline both Rhys Hoskins and José Quintana's mutual options.
"Milwaukee Brewers moves: Rhys Hoskins and José Quintana are headed to free agency, as their mutual options were declined," Passan said. "Catcher William Contreras' club option was declined, too, but he'll remain with the Brewers and just go into his second year of arbitration."
The Hoskins and Quintana moves are the ones to watch here. Hoskins had an $18 million mutual option, whereas Quintana had a $15 million mutual option.
The Brewers made a few decisions on Tuesday
The Brewers found a replacement for Hoskins during the 2025 season almost by accident. Milwaukee moved Aaron Civale to the bullpen and then he requested a trade. The Brewers obliged and sent him to the Chicago White Sox, where the Brewers found Andrew Vaughn. With Hoskins injured, Vaughn proved that he could find success in Milwaukee and Hoskins didn't re-take his starting role even when he was healthy enough to return. That's why this move is obvious. Milwaukee has a much cheaper replacement already on the team.
For Quintana, this move makes sense too. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Brewers with this mutual option. If the Brewers had decided to oblige and pay the $15 million it would've helped the rotation at a much higher cost than the Brewers need. It would make sense to see if Quintana would be interested in coming back, although at a lower price point than the $15 million.
Contreras was included in Passan's tweet, but there's no need for concern. The Brewers have team control over him and the two sides will work something out in arbitration. He isn't going anywhere, unless the club decides to trade him this offseason. This isn't a sign that he's entering the open market, like Hoskins and Quintana.
