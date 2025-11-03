Where Things Stand After Brandon Woodruff Declines Brewers Option
The Milwaukee Brewers are in an interesting spot after Monday's announcement.
Milwaukee took to social media and announced that the team picked up Freddy Peralta's club option for 2026, declined Danny Jansen's mutual option, and added Coleman Crow to the 40-man roster. On top of this, the club announced that Brandon Woodruff declined his part of a mutual option with the organization for 2026.
The Brewers have a busy few days ahead
What does this mean?
Woodruff had a $20 million mutual option with a $10 million buyout. If both sides decided to pick it up, then he would've played out the 2026 season on a $20 million deal with the Brewers. From the team's announcement, they made it sound like it was Woodruff's decision to decline it, which could be viewed in a way that the Brewers would've been willing to pick it up. Or, it's just gamesmanship and Woodruff made the call first before Milwaukee could. Regardless, the option has been declined making Woodruff a free agent.
Immediate next steps for the Brewers
The deadline for teams to offer the qualifying offer is coming up and is five days after the end of the World Series. That is the next thing to watch for Woodruff. The qualifying offer is worth just over $22 million for the 2026 season. Woodruff has at least a chance of being considered for the qualifying offer, although it's a tough choice. If the Brewers offered it to up and he accepted, the Brewers would owe him the salary just north of $22 million, plus the buyout. If he declined and signed elsewhere, the Brewers would get a draft pick back, but it would be a gamble.
Does this mean that Woodruff's time with the Brewers will come to an end?
This is at least a possibility. It's interesting that he was the one to turn down the mutual option. There's an argument that the $20 million would've been a pretty fair value for both sides. Woodruff was good in 2025, but is still coming off an injury. Milwaukee has questions in its rotation and $20 million is perfectly fair for a guy who can be a No. 1 or No. 2 starter, especially with the price of pitching on the rise.
The fact that Woodruff declined the $20 million at least is a sign that he thinks he could get more, or a multi-year deal. Which he probably could. The question would then be, would the Brewers make an offer to keep him around that is worth it for him on the open market with other suitors out there?
Only time will tell, but the immediate next step is watching for that qualifying offer deadline.
