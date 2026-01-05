Brewers Making Major Mistake By Reopening Trade Talks For Ace

The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t accomplished much this offseason after being swept in the NLCS by the Los Angeles Dodgers last October. They re-signed Brandon Woodruff and also acquired relievers Nick Mears and Angel Zerpa from the Kansas City Royals.

However, beyond that, it’s been pretty quiet in Milwaukee. Now, the Brewers are reportedly reopening trade talks for their ace, Freddy Peralta, per Ken Rosenthal.

Peralta has been their best pitcher over the last few seasons since the departure of Corbin Burnes. He has one year left on his contract, but the Brewers are making a major mistake by rekindling trade talks for Peralta.

Brewers Still Shouldn’t Trade Freddy Peralta

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

There are several reasons as to why this is a huge mistake for the Brewers. While yes, they have been successful in trading players on expiring contracts for Major League ready talent and remaining competitive, this would be different.

When Burnes was traded, the Brewers still had Peralta leading the rotation. While Woodruff is back, he isn’t quite the pitcher Peralta is, and when they traded Devin Williams, Trevor Megill was ready to step up and be the next closer.

The 29-year-old right-hander went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts and struck out 204 batters over 176 ⅔ innings pitched last season. He’s a two-time All-Star and has been Milwaukee’s top pitcher for years.

If they were to trade him, they could easily fall out of contention, even with the NL Central being a relatively weak division. It could open the door for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds to dethrone them, as both teams made the postseason in 2025.

Peralta may not be back with the Brewers in 2027, as he’ll likely be out of their price range once he hits free agency. But instead of shopping him, it would make much more sense for Milwaukee to extend him before he enters the free agent pool.

Not having Peralta in 2026 though could hurt their chances of contending, especially with Woodruff’s injury history, so it would be best if the Brewers stopped all trade talks for Peralta and decided to keep him around for at least one more year.

It will be interesting to see what Matt Arnold is thinking as spring training approaches.

