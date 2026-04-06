Brewers' Matt Arnold Reveals Reason Behind Cooper Pratt Extension

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a red-hot start this season. The team is 7-2 through its first nine games and enjoys a one-game lead in the National League Central.

This comes after the team trading Freddy Peralta this past offseason, which could have left the starting rotation vulnerable, especially with Brandon Woodruff's health concerns. However, that hasn't stopped them from getting off to a hot start.

Recently, Milwaukee gave shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt an eight-year contract extension before he even played a game at the major league level. President of baseball operations Matt Arnold revealed why he thinks this is the right move for Milwaukee.

Matt Arnold explains Cooper Pratt deal

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The time was right for both sides," Arnold said.

The Brewers have done this before. They gave outfielder Jackson Chourio a long-term contract extension before he made his major league debut. What the Brewers are doing is simply locking up their core for the future.

Arnold also doesn't seem to believe that Pratt is going to be rushed to the big leagues as a result.

"I think it gives us an opportunity to let him develop at his own pace," Arnold added.

The Brewers continue to draft and develop solid players, which helps keep them in postseason contention despite making some big trades to offload talent. The team continues to produce young and exciting players that give them a bit of an edge over the rest of the NL Central.

Pratt is somebody that the Brewers can look forward to having on their roster in the next few years. They have Joey Ortiz at the shortstop position, but Pratt is a highly-touted prospect that could also make some noise soon.

Pratt is the Brewers' No. 4 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. Perhaps soon he could make his way to the major leagues and strengthen his case to be the next great shortstop in Milwaukee.

It will be interesting to watch Pratt's journey and see if he can ultimately find his way to the majors soon. He has a bright future ahead of him, and the Brewers are not going to rush his development just to get him to the major leagues.

His defense is strong, which should help the Brewers out for the next few years as they focus on trying to remain competitive while also having an eye on the future and staying competitive years down the road.