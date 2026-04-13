Brewers May Already Regret Risky $20 Million Offseason Decision

The Milwaukee Brewers made a big decision over the offseason to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. This was a bold deal, as it sent the Brewers' ace to a new team, but it makes sense for the long run.

But the Brewers were able to make this move because they extended the qualifying offer to veteran Brandon Woodruff. Nobody seemed to expect him to accept the deal, but he did, which brought him back to Milwaukee for around $20 million.

But the Brewers might regret this deal if Woodruff isn't productive again this season.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently suggested the Brewers would regret the fact that they gave Woodruff the qualifying offer during the offseason, despite the fact that he's one of the team's best pitchers.

Brewers may regret giving Brandon Woodruff the qualifying offer

Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"The Brewers likely hoped Brandon Woodruff would decline their one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer when they extended it to him last winter," Kelly wrote. "But considering he made just 23 starts between 2023 and 2025, it wasn't surprising that the two-time All-Star decided to accept the QO.

"So far, Woodruff has been healthy. It may be that he had a mid-career hiccup in terms of health, and he's past that. But is anyone going to bet on the 33-year-old making more than 25 starts this year? That's what the Brewers need, particularly after they traded Freddy Peralta to the Mets in January."

For a small market team like the Brewers, this is a lot of money to give a pitcher. In fact, it's one of the highest average annual values they've ever given out.

Woodruff was injured to start the season, but he's returned and made a trio of starts. Through 16 2/3 innings, he's allowed 15 hits and nine earned runs. It's not exactly the production they would have liked from him to open the season, but Woodruff is consistent. He's never dominant like Jacob Misiorowski, but he's also never as bad as Misiorowski can be when he can't find the strike zone.

It's far too early to determine if the Brewers are going to regret this deal. Woodruff could stay healthy and consistent all season, which would mean the Brewers spent the money in the right place. Only time will tell.