Brewers May Dramatically Re-Shuffle Infield After Caleb Durbin Trade
Leave it to the Milwaukee Brewers to create drama when almost no one expects it.
Not only did Milwaukee trade starting third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox on Monday, but they also sent two other infielders along in the trade. Suddenly, no one knew as of Monday afternoon who the Brewers' new third baseman would be.
Based on the talent they've assembled, it's possible that the Brewers could move not just one, but two of their starting infielders from last season to new positions. That would enable their brand-new top prospect to debut at his most comfortable position.
How many Brewers infielders will play new positions?
On Monday, in the aftermath of the trade, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel suggested that the Brewers may be willing to grant Jett Williams the runway to take over a starting job right away in the wake of Durbin's departure.
That would require Milwaukee moving both Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang one spot to their left on the diamond, and relegate David Hamilton, who arrived in the Boston trade on Monday, to a bench spot.
"Perhaps the Brewers see Williams as an equal to Durbin’s production, even in Year 1," Hogg wrote. "While Williams has never played third base in the pros, the Brewers could slide Ortiz back to third while moving Turang to shortstop, opening up second for Williams."
Ortiz was quite good at third base as a rookie -- in fact, he had virtually identical numbers to Durbin. He took a massive step back in his age-27 season as a shortstop a year ago, but the Brewers still believe he can be a 3-WAR player.
The key to this equation is whether the Brewers are comfortable messing with Turang following the special season he just had. He hit 10 home runs in August to finish with 18 on the season, posting a 121 OPS+ and 5.6 bWAR.
Most teams have a much better idea of what their infields will look like at this time of year. But the Brewers are clearly confident only when the rest of the league has no idea what their next move will be.
