Brewers' Projected Lineups vs. LHP, RHP After Dumping Caleb Durbin

The Milwaukee Brewers' offseason transformation may be nearly complete.

After months of waiting, the Brewers made their first transformational move in late January by shipping starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Then, on Monday, they pulled off an out-of-nowhere six-player trade that dumped third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox.

There's a lot to sort through in the Brewers' lineups now that Durbin is gone. Infielder David Hamilton is in the picture after arriving in Monday's trade, as is top prospect Jett Williams, the co-headliner of the Peralta deal.

Projections in this piece are original, but use input from Fangraphs.

Brewers' projected lineup vs. right-handed pitchers

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

1. Jackson Chourio LF

2. Brice Turang 2B

3. William Contreras C

4. Christian Yelich DH

5. Andrew Vaughn 1B

6. Sal Frelick RF

7. Garrett Mitchell CF

8. Joey Ortiz 3B

9. Jett Williams SS

The first question the Brewers will have to answer will be whether Williams make the opening day roster, because if he does, he's almost guaranteed to start. He doesn't have significant experience at third base, so while he could theoretically move there, we're rolling with Ortiz at the position for now.

There will absolutely be days for Hamilton to get into the lineup against righties, and the same is true of first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, who has had some big home runs for the Brewers over the last couple of seasons.

Brewers' projected lineup vs. left-handed pitchers

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins (16) warms up during batting practice prior to game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

1. Jackson Chourio LF

2. Brice Turang 2B

3. William Contreras C

4. Christian Yelich DH

5. Andrew Vaughn 1B

6. Sal Frelick RF

7. Blake Perkins CF

8. Joey Ortiz 3B

9. Jett Williams SS

The only difference you'll see here is Perkins, the right-handed batter, getting into center field. Most of the Brewers' left-handed batters are relatively platoon-proof, and most of the bench players are right-handed.

Another position battle to watch is Reese McGuire vs. Jeferson Quero for the backup catcher job. We're projecting that the left-handed hitting McGuire wins and gets some starts against righties. But if it's Quero, a 23-year-old righty hitter, he'll play more against lefties.

