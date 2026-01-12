Brewers May Have Found Next Superstar With $1 Million International Signing

Fans love a catchy name to root for, and Ricky Money certainly qualifies.

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers are expected to sign Money, a 16-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, to a $1 million deal when the international signing window opens on Thursday.

Money is expected to be the prize of this year's international class for Milwaukee, and fittingly so. Though it will be a long time before Brewers fans hear from him at the major league level, the youngster had a message to share with those fans about what they should expect.

"Right now, I'm 16," Money told Hogg. "But in five years, I'll see you in Milwaukee."

Ricky Money's profile as future Brewers top prospect

Ricky Moneys will be one of the Milwaukee Brewers’ top international signings this week.



Electric bat speed here at 16 years old for the shortstop with big power out of the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/YHQHZxaIny — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 11, 2026

One look at the above clip, and you'll discover the top trait the Brewers had to love about Money -- his bat speed. According to Hogg, the 16-year-old has already posted a 108 mph in-game exit velocity, which is faster than some big-leaguers accomplish in their entire careers.

From a youngster about to receive seven figures, a club has to hope for a certain mix of confidence and humility. It's early, but everything Money is demonstrating thus far seems to indicate that perfect mix.

One thing is for certain: Money has no qualms about his abilities to fly through the minor leagues. When most American baseball players his age are thinking about making their high schools' varsity teams, Money is envisioning himself hitting rockets against Paul Skenes.

"I'm going to make it to the big leagues because I keep working. I keep working," Money told Hogg. And everything I do is for my family."

Money has participated in a high-level Dominican baseball academy since age 10. The fifth of eight children, he plans to spend his signing bonus on a house for his mother, per Hogg.

It will be delayed gratification, but Brewers fans who got in on the ground floor of rooting for Money will be stoked to see him become a star someday.

