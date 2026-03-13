Brewers May Have Struck Gold With Under-The-Radar Offseason Signing

The Milwaukee Brewers have made a lot of moves this offseason, including trades that sent Isaac Collins, Freddy Peralta, and Caleb Durbin to different contending teams around the league.

These trades made the Brewers worse right now, but it brightened up their future quite a bit.

Still, they have a loaded roster, including a few under the radar players who could prove to be vital to the team's success.

Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe recently noted the Brewers signing of Luis Rengifo as one of the best under-the-radar moves of the entire offseason.

Luis Rengifo was a quiet win for the Brewers this offseason

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Rengifo rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"From 2022 to ‘24, Rengifo quietly carved out a role as one of the league’s preeminent utility players. He wasn’t the picture of durability during that stretch, missing a total of 155 games, but he posted a 111 wRC+ while seeing time at six different positions," Selbe wrote. "In his walk year with the Angels, though, his production cratered—he slashed .238/.287/.335 for a 73 wRC+, albeit while setting career highs in games played (147) and plate appearances (541).

"That dip in production led to a smaller deal with the Brewers, but this is the sort of buy-low move that the organization typically executes well. Milwaukee parted ways with its entire third base depth chart this offseason, seemingly clearing the path for Rengifo to get everyday playing time at a specific spot. His versatility, status as a switch hitter and age (he’s still only 29) suggest that the Brewers should be able to find ways for him to be a useful player for them, no matter which spot on the diamond he occupies."

After trading Durbin to the Boston Red Sox, the Brewers were left with a massive hole at third base. To fill it, it seems like they're going with a platoon of Rengifo and David Hamilton until Jett Williams is ready.

Even then, Williams could slide into the outfield if the platoon option is working at third base. The addition of Rengifo gives the Brewers the flexibility they needed to be patient with Williams and other top prospects.

If Rengifo gets his spot at third base stolen, he is versatile enough to play a depth role for Milwaukee. He can play practically anywhere on the field.

This move was looked over at the time, but there's a chance Pat Murphy takes full advantage of Rengifo's versatility this season, which could turn this move into a home run for Milwaukee.