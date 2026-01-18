Brewers Might Not Trade Freddy Peralta After All

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball and they've been able to sustain such success by getting as much value from each asset as possible.

As a result, there's growing buzz that the Brewers could trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, before his contract expires at the end of the year. Trading him would make the team better for the future by adding more controllable talent, but it would cut down their chances of winning the World Series this year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently urged the Brewers to hold onto Peralta despite all the trade buzz he's generating this winter.

Brewers might not trade Freddy Peralta this winter

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) leaves the mound as he is relieved by manager Pat Murphy (49) in the sixth inning during game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Flipping Peralta would typically be a no-brainer for Milwaukee, as they’re an organization that thrives on replenishing its assets. However, this team is in a different situation than in previous offseasons." Peterson wrote. "The Brewers are coming off their third consecutive division crown, a franchise-record 97 regular season wins, and a trip to the NLCS. This team has the pieces in place to get back to the postseason and make the World Series run fans have been waiting years to see.

"Without Peralta, that goal of getting over the hump in October becomes much more difficult to achieve. While not impossible — the Brewers have shown us time and time again that they can overcome losing their most valuable players — it’s a move that would put them behind the eight ball before the season even begins."

It's a very tough spot for the Brewers to be in. If they hold onto Peralta and fall short of the World Series, they will look back and regret the decision. If they trade him, but fall short of the World Series by a game or two, the decision will look bad in that direction. Either way, there's a lot of risk involved on the Brewers part.

But it will likely depend on the offers on the table. As more pitchers come off the market in free agency, Peralta gains value. Teams like the New York Mets and New York Yankees might be willing to part with a haul to land Peralta.

More MLB: Blue Jays-Brewers 1-For-1 Trade Idea Brings Outfielder To Milwaukee