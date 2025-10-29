Brewers Most Exciting Prospect For 2026 Has Superstar Potential
The 2025 season didn't end how Milwaukee Brewers fans likely hoped it would.
Milwaukee just had its best regular season in franchise history, but was knocked out of the playoffs in the National League Championship Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are duking it out for a World Series trophy that the Brewers obviously would've loved to hoist. A tough ending to an otherwise incredible season.
But, don't get discouraged, Brewers fans. This team has a very bright future. The roster at the big league level is young and exciting led by guys like Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, William Contreras, Caleb Durbin, and Jacob Misiorowski among many others. The Brewers have found an incredible -- and cost-controlled -- core to build around. What should excite Brewers fans is that there is even more talent that is going to be coming up over the next few years and it starts with infielder Jesús Made.
Made is just 18 years old and already is Milwaukee's No. 1 prospect and the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. A promotion to the majors in 2026 would be surprising, but he's going to be the top prospect for Brewers fans to follow throughout the campaign.
The Brewers have another future star for fans to be excited about
He played his second professional season in 2025 and looked like a future superstar, which is why he shot up prospect rankings all over the place. Made played in 115 games and slashed .285/.379/.413 with a .792 OPS. Made hit six home runs, drove in 61 runs, stole 47 bases, had 28 doubles, tallied six triples, and scored 81 runs. He started the season with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats and made it up all the way to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers by the time the season ended.
Throughout the season, Made drew comparisons to Chourio because of how highly regarded of a prospect he is at his current age. Plus, he's followed a similar trajectory as Chourio did. Chourio made his professional debut in 2021 at 17 years old in the Dominican Summer League. In 2022, he made it from Carolina all the way up to Biloxi at the age of 18 years old. His numbers were fairly similar to Made's were, although he had more power.
Chourio played in 99 games and slashed .288/.342/.538 with 20 homers, 75 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 30 doubles, five triples, and 75 runs scored.
If Made can follow the same trajectory as Chourio, that would mean he would spend time in Double-A and Triple-A in 2026 and then make the jump to the majors in 2027. Now, these are separate players we're talking about, so you can't necessarily make a one-to-one comparison. But, Made has played well enough to warrant this discussion.
Chourio has looked like a superstar in the big leagues over the last two years. Imagine if they could have another young guy play at that level, but in the infield by the time the 2027 season gets here?
