Brewers' Next All-Star Closer Already In Milwaukee, Insider Suggests

Life after Devin Williams, as it turned out, wasn't so hard for the Milwaukee Brewers to figure out.

Trading Williams, the two-time National League Reliever of the Year, worked out marvelously for the Brewers. They picked up a stud rookie third baseman in Caleb Durbin in the deal with the New York Yankees, and Williams' replacement, first-time All-Star Trevor Megill, had a far better season than Williams did himself.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

A year later, it's possible Megill may have found himself on the opposite side of the equation, as he's been frequently rumored as a trade candidate. And one Brewers insider believes another star closer could be ready to take over at a moment's notice.

Will Abner Uribe break out in bigger role?

Oct 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs during game five of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

MLB.com beat reporters named 2026 breakout candidates for their respective clubs recently, and Adam McCalvy designated righty fireballer Abner Uribe as the top choice for the Brewers.

"Uribe loves the spotlight and it looks like the 25-year-old, flamethrowing righty is going to find his way into the middle of it in 2026 -- especially if the Brewers trade All-Star closer Trevor Megill," McCalvy wrote. "Even if Megill stays, Uribe will surely pick up some save opportunities after ... taking over closer duties down the stretch and into the postseason after Megill suffered a forearm injury.

"Uribe struck out 90 batters with elite stuff, ranking among the Statcast leaders in barrel percentage (100th percentile), fastball velocity (98th percentile) and expected ERA (94th percentile) with the sort of flair that fills highlight reels."

One could certainly argue that Uribe already had his breakout this year, considering his only real objective was to stay in the big leagues after a 2024 campaign that saw him get demoted to Triple-A with a 6.91 ERA. But as great as he was, he could be called upon to step into a bigger role.

If Megill is traded, Uribe will almost be expected to excel, given the Brewers' recent track record. If Uribe is an eighth-inning guy, on the other hand, he might well be one of the best of those the league has to offer.

Either way, one thing is clear: Pat Murphy won't be nervous about handing Uribe the ball next year.

More MLB: Yankees Sign Free Agent First Baseman After 8-Year Brewers Stint