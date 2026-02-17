Brewers' Next Breakout Star is Already Emerging in Spring Training

The Milwaukee Brewers have made a few moves this offseason that have really shook up their roster ahead of spring training and opening day.

Freddy Peralta was traded to the New York Mets in the biggest move of their offseason, but they also traded Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals and Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. This trio of deals has the Brewers looking like a completely different team than the one that finished with the best record in baseball last regular season.

Still, there's a lot of talent in Milwaukee. They have stars of the past like Christian Yelich. They have stars of the present like Williams Contreras. And they even have a few stars of the future.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently suggested outfielder Sal Frelick would be Milwaukee's breakout player of the year. It seems like each season the Brewers have a few breakout stars that burst onto the scene. Frelick has been solid the last two years, but this could be his chance to solidify himself as an All-Star outfielder.

Sal Frelick is primed for a breakout year in 2026

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick runs the bases during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Frelick followed a similar trajectory to teammate Brice Turang last year, improving from glove-first defensive standout to well-rounded contributor thanks to a breakthrough performance at the plate," Reuter wrote. "Now the former first-round pick is eyeing his first All-Star selection while looking to cement his status as a key piece of the team's core."

Frelick is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, so his floor is going to be much higher than most players in the league. It's practically impossible for Frelick to be a negative WAR player if his defense stays as good as it's been.

But this season is his opportunity to burst on the scene with his bat. Last season, he had a 111 OPS+ with 12 home runs and 19 stolen bases. This season, those numbers could tick up even further, especially if he can tap into his power.

Frelick has the chance to be a 20-home run, 20 stolen base player with elite defense. The Brewers would love for him to find that potential this season.

