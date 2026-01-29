Brewers Own MLB's No. 1 Farm System, Expert Claims

The Milwaukee Brewers are built on sustainability, and a huge piece of that core philosophy is always readying the next wave of big-leaguers.

That doesn't always guarantee that the Brewers' farm system will be one of the top-ranked in the sport, because those measures are so subjective and can rapidly change based on big-league promotions. But at this moment in time, Milwaukee's store of top prospects is as deep as ever.

After acquiring two highly touted pieces in the trade that sent ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets last week, it's fair to ask if the Brewers have the single best farm system in the sport.

Where do Brewers rank among all MLB farm systems?

Feb 23, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) catches a ground ball and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Keith Law of The Athletic named Milwaukee his No. 1 farm system in a rankings write-up of all 30 teams, giving particular credit to how well the club has developed its non-blue-chippers.

"How good is this Brewers’ system right now? They were No. 1 before the Freddy Peralta trade, which brought in two more top 100 prospects to bring them from four to six, third-most in baseball behind the Mariners and Dodgers," wrote Law.

"The Brewers have upside and they have depth, a credit to their amateur and international scouts and to player development; that last group has taken some less-heralded prospects like Cooper Pratt, Logan Henderson, Marco Dinges and Luis Peña and turned them into potential everyday players/rotation pieces."

In Law's individual Top 100, 18-yaer-old shortstop phenom Jesús Made ranked No. 3, with Peña at No. 27. Infielder/outfielder Jett Williams and right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat, the two pieces acquired in the Peralta deal, ranked 45th and 75th, respectively.

The Brewers also landed catcher Jeferson Quero at No. 74 and Pratt at No. 99.

With a very strong international class this year, led by 16-year-old bat speed merchant Ricki Moneys, the Brewers are in position to dominate this list for years to come. But what matters, of course, is how it all transfers to the big leagues.

Williams, Sproat, and Quero are the names to watch in terms of winning roster spots out of camp. And Brewers fans should watch Made closely in the minors this year, because his promotion timeline is fluid and could speed up or slow down at any point.

