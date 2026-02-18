Brewers Owner Invokes Dodgers, Blue Jays in Confident Fan Address

Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has a turbulent relationship with his fan base at times.

On one hand, most fan bases in small markets often wish their ownership spent more money, and that's no exception with Attanasio. At the same time, the businessman has invested well in departments like player development and international scouting, helping to create a strong competitive backbone in Milwaukee.

Coming off the best regular season in franchise history, Attanasio still believes there's more in store for this Brewers club in 2026, even after some typically perplexing offseason trades. On Tuesday, he addressed how Milwaukee would strive to measure up to the two teams that advanced farther than his club in 2025.

Attanasio is bullish on beating Dodgers, Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) reacts after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eleventh inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

According to Attanasio, the fact that the Brewers downed both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays during the regular season is cause to believe the results can fall in their favor this time around when it comes to October baseball.

“Somebody asked me to remind our fans who might be a little nervous about how we want to compete, that we did beat the Dodgers six out of six last year in the regular season, and we beat the Jays two out of three," Attanasio said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "Now we’ve got to get over this last hurdle.”

Brewers fans should also be grateful, even if they don't agree with everything Attanasio does, that the 68-year-old is willing to face the cameras. Plenty of majority owners in this sport don't do that, in big and small markets alike.

However, critics of Attanasio's comments might rightfully point out that the Brewers' success in the regular season, which is built on consistency, speed, defense, intangibles, etc., often falls apart in October, when home runs and star power are often accentuated.

The Dodgers swept the Brewers when it counted, and even if the Brewers pull off the impressive feat of returning to a playoff matchup against LA, they'll need a lot of things to change to have a shot this time around.

