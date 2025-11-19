Brewers Owner Takes Stance On Possible Freddy Peralta Trade After Roster News

Tuesday was a surprising day for the fan bases of four teams whose players accepted qualifying offers, and the Milwaukee Brewers were one of them.

Alongside the Detroit Tigers' Gleyber Torres, Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga, and New York Yankees' Trent Grisham, Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff accepted a one-year, $22.025 million deal to return to Milwaukee, also denying the Brewers potential draft compensation in the process.

Woodruff is just the second player (after Christian Yelich) the Brewers have ever signed for more than $20 million annually. But more importantly, Milwaukee fans will now be worried about what his return means for ace Freddy Peralta.

Woodruff staying has bearing on Peralta's future?

Aug 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch abasing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Before Woodruff accepted the QO on Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan wrote that if he were to accept, it would greatly increase the odds of Peralta being traded before the final year of his contract. But ownership struck back against that notion later in the afternoon.

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon that Woodruff accepting the offer was not necessarily a precursor to a Peralta trade, and even slightly hinted that the 29-year-old might stick around.

“Independent decisions Matt and his group will make,” Attanasio said in a message, per Rosenthal and Sammon. “We’re certainly excited about our rotation now.”

The Brewers have brought the questions upon themselves, of course, by trading Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, and Devin Williams with one full year of control remaining on their respective contracts during this recent stretch of success on the field.

Yes, moving Peralta could fetch the Brewers a haul. But continuing this cycle of restocking depth, as much as it's helping the Brewers stay relevant every year during the regular season, could very well come back to bite them in the postseason. In fact, there's an argument to be made it already has.

Attanasio wants to placate the fan base for now, but until someone makes a definitive statement that Peralta isn't going anywhere, it's still justifiable to be nervous.

