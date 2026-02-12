Brewers' Pat Murphy Bluntly Addresses Uncertain Future in Milwaukee

It's frankly astounding that Pat Murphy hasn't yet received a contract extension from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Murphy took over the reins as manager of the Brewers two years ago, and he's 2-for-2 in winning Manager of the Year Awards in the National League. He's become one of the most well-respected figures in the sport, and he's renowned for his honesty, both in press conferences and in the clubhouse.

So when Murphy arrived at spring training, seemingly without the prospect of an extension at hand as he enters the final year on his original contract, many were itching to hear what he thought of the prospect of managing without the peace of mind of knowing he'd still be around in 2027.

Murphy seemingly unfazed by lack of extension

Oct 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) greets manager Pat Murphy (49) prior to game three of the NLDS round against the Chicago Cubs for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In typical Murphy fashion, the 67-year-old skipper downplayed any stress entering the last year on his contract might be causing him.

“This isn’t about me. I’ve got a locker. I called in yesterday, and I asked if I've got a locker, and I've got a locker. So, as long as I've got a locker and my 'slippy gerries' have a place to sit, that's all that matters," Murphy said, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

"Slippy gerries," evidently, refer to Murphy's Adidas sneakers, and is short for "slip-on geriatrics." Hat tip to Hogg on that one as well.

“Today, I have a locker. When you've got the pink slip at the top of your locker, that's when you've got to make alternate plans," Murphy continued.

Managing a team with a fairly obvious lack of superstars, Murphy has gone 190-134 in his first two seasons, good for a .588 winning percentage. He's coming off the winningest season in franchise history, and also took the Brewers to just their third National League Championship Series.

By virtue of taking his first top job at age 65, Murphy probably always knew he wasn't signing up for a long managerial career. But he's at the absolute pinnacle of the profession, so he's earned the right to keep doing it if the Brewers are smart enough to let him.

