Brewers' Pat Murphy Breaks Silence on Controversial Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers finished last season with the best record in baseball, and it seemed like they were going to have a real chance to win the World Series. But they ran into a buzz saw known as the Los Angeles Dodgers and were bounced from the postseason.

As a result, they opted for major changes this offseason, beginning with a trade that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. The Brewers also moved Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in a separate deal.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But it's the Peralta deal that's going to hurt the Brewers the most. He was a staple in their rotation for years, quietly cementing himself as one of the best players in the game. But losing him from their roster is more than just losing him on the field.

Brewers' Pat Murphy addresses the loss of Freddy Peralta

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10), manager Pat Murphy (49), center fielder Jackson Chourio (11), second baseman Brice Turang (2) and designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) are introduced for game three of the NLCS during the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brewers manager Pat Murphy recently spoke on the trade as the Brewers gear up for spring training.

"I think this hurts as bad as any of them because the longer you spend with a guy, the closer you get. I just love the kid. I love who he is. I love what he's about," Murphy said on Wednesday. "I love him as a person. I love him as a player. I love him as a leader. I love him in so many ways. It's amazing. I was privileged to be a part of his career. I was privileged to stand by and watch every pitch he's thrown in eight years. Not having that will be a little different. Yeah, I don't think I'd like that No. 51 to be given out anytime soon."

Replacing Peralta on the field is going to be hard to do. He's one of the better pitchers in the game, but Milwaukee constantly has young pitching surging up the farm system.

Replacing Peralta in the clubhouse is going to be next to impossible. Murphy and Peralta's former teammates have all spoken very highly of him upon his departure from Milwaukee. This is going to be the first time since 2017 that the Brewers won't see the righty on the mound during their push for October. It's going to take some getting used to, especially for Murphy and the players.

More MLB: Brewers Landed Ideal Freddy Peralta Replacement in Caleb Durbin Deal