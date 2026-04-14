Brewers Pipeline Update: Jesús Made Surging, Cooper Pratt Cooling Off

There's a lot of elite talent at the top of the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system right now and fans should see at least a few of the top prospects in 2026.

Of the Brewers' top prospects, the guy to keep an eye on the most right now is young shortstop Cooper Pratt. He has had a slow start to the 2026 season offensively, but this is a guy who just inked an eight-year extension just north of $50 million.

Beyond Pratt, it's hard not to think about No. 1 prospect Jesús Made and when he will be able to make the jump to the majors. He's just 18 years old, so it likely won't be for a bit that we see him in Milwaukee, but he is tearing it up right now down in Double-A.

No. 3 prospect Jett Williams is someone else to watch this season after he was acquired in the Freddy Peralta deal from the New York Mets. We've already seen No. 5 prospect Brandon Sproat in the majors, who also was acquired in the deal. At some point Williams will likely follow.

Let's take a closer look at how these three prospects are doing so far this season.

Jesús Made Keeps Getting Better

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Made looks like the real deal down in Double-A Biloxi. He won't turn 19 years old until May 8 and yet he is slashing .359/.444/.564 with one homer, eight RBIs, four stolen bases, six walks, one double, two triples and nine runs scored in nine games just two steps below the big leagues. If he can keep up this pace, a promotion to Triple-A shouldn't be too far away.

Cooper Pratt Is Scuffling So Far This Season

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old already has the big extension. Clearly, the team has faith in him to make an impact and likely in the not-so-distant future in the majors. But he is struggling offensively down in Triple-A right now. Through eight games, Pratt has slashed .182/.270/.182 with one RBI and two stolen bases. He likely needs a bit more production before making the jump to the majors.

Jett Williams Needs A Boost Right Now

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams was a shiny addition for the club this past offseason in the Peralta deal. He's the team's No. 3 prospect, just ahead of Pratt, but he's also struggling offensively. In 13 games down in Triple-A, Williams has slashed .176/.311/.176 with nine walks, four stolen bases and three RBIs. The walk numbers are great, he just needs a bit more elsewhere.