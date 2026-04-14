Brewers Predicted to Land 20-Year-Old Prospect to Bolster Farm System

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't in a rebuild, per se, but they have opted to reload their roster a bit. They decided to trade Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins during the offseason in a trio of moves that brought more young talent to Milwaukee. To make matters even better, the Brewers have top prospects like Luis Peña, Jesus Made, and Andrew Fischer already emerging as the next crop of young stars in Milwaukee.

But they need to continue building up their farm system and developing that talent into big league caliber players. The Brewers don't have the money to compete in bidding wars with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and New York Mets. Building through the farm is the perfect move for Milwaukee.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 MLB Draft that's set to take place this summer. In the first round, Reuter projected the Brewers would land 20-year-old pitcher Mason Edwards out of USC to bolster their farm system even more than it already is.

Mason Edwards would be a good selection for the Brewers

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"After logging 70.1 total innings in a swingman role over his first two collegiate seasons, Edwards is enjoying a breakout spring," Reuter wrote. "The 6'2", 190-pound southpaw has a 1.35 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 53.1 innings, and he fits the prototypical high-floor college lefty profile with his advanced pitchability."

Edwards wasn't projected to go in the first round for the first few months leading up to the season, but he's flown up draft boards because of how dominant he's been this year. Add in the fact that he's a 6-foot-2 lefty with advanced feel for the strike zone, and you have the perfect prospect for the Brewers.

Edwards currently holds a 6-0 record with a 1.35 ERA over nine starts and 53 1/3 innings. He's allowed only 21 hits and eight earned runs over this time. Pairing that with his career-best 3.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio makes him look even better.

The lefty uses a three-pitch mix with a plus curveball and a plus changeup. His command is also excellent, which makes him exactly what the Brewers typically want in a pitching prospect.

His arsenal might not scream "first round pick," but it certainly screams "future Brewer." Don't be shocked if they use their first round selection on the USC lefty.