Brewers Predicted To Trade $15 Million Ace To Mets For 3-Player Haul

The Milwaukee Brewers built a roster loaded with under-the-radar talent last year. As a result, they were able to surprise a lot of baseball and dominate their way to the best record in the league en route to the National League Central title.

But they fell short in the postseason. Now, they're facing an uphill battle to bring back the same roster that helped them get to the top of the league.

While there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team, the biggest question revolves around the team's ace, Freddy Peralta.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Peralta sits on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like the Brewers are going to have the money to re-sign him next offseason. As a result, the team could be looking to trade him during the offseason or ahead of next summer's trade deadline.

Andrew Tredinnick of USA Today predicted the Brewers would opt to trade Peralta to the New York Mets at the trade deadline in a few months.

Mets are the perfect fit in a trade for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) looks away after Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With the Mets pushing for a playoff spot and shadowing the Braves for the top spot in the NL East, Stearns makes a major splash by landing Freddy Peralta from the Brewers for Jett Williams, Brandon Sproat and Boston Baro," Tredinnick wrote.

In similar situations over the past few years, the Brewers have opted to trade Devin Williams, Josh Hader, and Corbin Burnes. Peralta could be the next star traded from Milwaukee before his contract expires.

The Mets need to add pitching to their roster more than any team in baseball. They missed out on the postseason last year and the starting rotation was a big reason why.

Adding Peralta would help bolster the rotation ahead of a potential postseason run. It would come at quite a steep cost though.

Williams is one of the better position player prospects in New York. He should be ready for his big league debut within the year. Sproat would be able to slot into Milwaukee's starting rotation from day one, as he was impressive during a short stint with the big league club last year.

More MLB: Yankees Targeting Trade For $15 Million Brewers Ace: Insider