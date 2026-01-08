Yankees Targeting Trade For $15 Million Brewers Ace: Insider

The Milwaukee Brewers haven't made any blockbuster moves this offseason, but that's typically how they operate. They're not the kind of team that dives into free agency and spends a lot of money. Instead, they make their living through the draft, farm system, and trades.

The Brewers have a very intriguing trade candidate on their roster right now. Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta has been involved in a lot of trade rumors over the last few months, considering he sits on an expiring contract.

The Brewers likely don't have the money to re-sign Peralta when his contract expires at the end of next season. As a result, trading him, either this offseason or at the trade deadline, is the best way for Milwaukee to maximize his value.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

There will likely be plenty of suitors for Peralta if the Brewers opt to trade him in the coming weeks. They should be able to net a big return, too.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the New York Yankees had shown interest in swinging a trade for Peralta after they whiffed on a trade for Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera. Cabrera reportedly landed with the Chicago Cubs earlier this week.

Freddy Peralta would fit perfectly with the Yankees in a trade

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (not pictured) during the fifth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"After coming up short for Edward Cabrera, the Yankees are looking at trade targets Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore," Heyman wrote. "They checked in on Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal but got the impression it would take 'half the team.' Can’t really blame Detroit."

A trade for Peralta would make a lot of sense for the Yankees. Trading away the star pitcher would make a lot of sense for the Brewers. This idea could be a match made in Heaven.

The Yankees could package Will Warren and a top position player prospect together to send to the Brewers. Milwaukee would be landing a controllable starting pitcher to eventually take Peralta's place as well as a top bat or two that could help boost the lineup over the next few years. It would likely take four prospects to land Peralta.

More MLB: Mets-Brewers Trade Idea Brings Expiring $15 Million Ace To New York